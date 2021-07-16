Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.94. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $97,460.00. Insiders sold 19,717 shares of company stock worth $1,048,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 25,278 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $348,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $496,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $3,053,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,736 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

