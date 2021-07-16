Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the June 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HGTXU traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 26,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,289. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.19.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile
