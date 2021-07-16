Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the June 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HGTXU traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 26,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,289. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

