Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €58.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €40.59 ($47.76).

Shares of BOSS opened at €50.70 ($59.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a one year high of €50.08 ($58.92). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.67.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

