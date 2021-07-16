Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €58.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2021

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €40.59 ($47.76).

Shares of BOSS opened at €50.70 ($59.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a one year high of €50.08 ($58.92). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.67.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.