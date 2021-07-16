HRT Financial LP Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

HRT Financial LP lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,845 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 43,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 21,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $233.33 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $169.29 and a 52-week high of $239.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

