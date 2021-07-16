HRT Financial LP Invests $1.80 Million in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

VICR opened at $106.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.52. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $70.90 and a 1 year high of $109.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vicor in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,898,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,716,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,067 shares of company stock worth $4,956,787 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

