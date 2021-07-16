HRT Financial LP Grows Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 411.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPI shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $164.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $176.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 22.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.