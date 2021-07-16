HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 27,735 Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $65.46.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $321,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,287.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

