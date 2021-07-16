HRT Financial LP Buys 587 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,940,000 after buying an additional 161,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,428,000 after buying an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 554,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 545,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,005,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,849,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $257.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.09. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $186.11 and a 1 year high of $260.24.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

