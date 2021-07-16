Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upgraded Howard Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.13.

NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after buying an additional 46,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 509.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,514,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 104,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

