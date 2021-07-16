Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Holdings Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 95,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of HRL opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,595 shares of company stock worth $5,654,352 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.