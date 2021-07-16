Horizon Protocol (HZN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.90 Million

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0976 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $28,117.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00038613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00104368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00146283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,696.54 or 1.00331518 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars.

