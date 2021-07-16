Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Short Interest Update

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the June 15th total of 356,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $5,100,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 397,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 100,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZON traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 224,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,935. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

