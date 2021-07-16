Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.94

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 1724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HMPT. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group cut Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.67 million. Analysts predict that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

