Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,041. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

