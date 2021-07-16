Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) Shares Sold by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) by 64.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,876 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Holicity were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Holicity during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holicity during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holicity during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holicity during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holicity during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Holicity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOL traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,347,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,541. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26. Holicity Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Holicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.