Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Short Interest Down 97.3% in June

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the June 15th total of 158,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMLP. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $17.61 on Friday. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $586.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,812,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,781 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

