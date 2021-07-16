HMI Capital Management L.P. Acquires 54,808 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,808 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 9.3% of HMI Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HMI Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Mastercard worth $259,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.6% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 144,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 9.9% during the first quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $676,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.33. 34,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,088. The company has a market capitalization of $383.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.58.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie increased their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.38.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,291,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock worth $35,488,018 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.