Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 847 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.13. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

