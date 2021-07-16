Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,331 shares of company stock worth $19,433,162 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

Shares of WM opened at $145.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $145.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

