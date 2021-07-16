Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 180.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $33.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $33.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

