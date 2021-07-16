Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 9,512 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 94.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after buying an additional 2,149,030 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GSK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

