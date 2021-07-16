Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 187 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 592.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,994,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,292,000 after buying an additional 1,706,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $89,624,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $52,723,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $43,758,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,668,000 after buying an additional 544,650 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

NYSE:WRB opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

