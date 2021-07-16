Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,610.00

Shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,610 ($21.03) and last traded at GBX 1,582.06 ($20.67), with a volume of 2200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,586 ($20.72).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of Hill & Smith to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hill & Smith has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,775 ($23.19).

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,509.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.