Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the June 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 407,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of HT remained flat at $$10.20 during midday trading on Thursday. 273,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,112. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,289.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $404,806 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

