Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Up 271.4% in June

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.0 days.

HERXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Shares of Héroux-Devtek stock remained flat at $$14.59 during trading hours on Thursday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.73. Héroux-Devtek has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.