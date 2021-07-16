Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given a $146.85 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $146.85 price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Shares of HESAY stock opened at $150.65 on Monday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $150.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.45.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

