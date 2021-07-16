Herc (NYSE:HRI) PT Raised to $128.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Shares of HRI opened at $111.12 on Wednesday. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $118.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,633,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,751,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Herc by 45.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Herc by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

