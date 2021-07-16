Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $204.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.48. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $212.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

