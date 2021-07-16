Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $624,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,883,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $191.60 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $193.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

