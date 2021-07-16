Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 172,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 481,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARI opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $96,922.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,270.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

