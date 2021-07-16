Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $402,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

BAC stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $332.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

