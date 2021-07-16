Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $473,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Truist Financial by 114.7% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Truist Financial by 167.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,139,000 after acquiring an additional 205,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Truist Financial by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 58,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

