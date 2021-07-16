Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $458,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy stock opened at $103.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

