Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 30,636 SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,070,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,009,000 after acquiring an additional 32,142 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 55,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 446,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 32,001 shares during the period. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $804.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.29.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a net margin of 90.14% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.