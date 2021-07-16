Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.16 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HP. raised Helmerich & Payne from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, raised Helmerich & Payne from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.46.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

NYSE HP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,268. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.