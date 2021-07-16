Hegic (HEGIC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.10 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Hegic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a market cap of $35.87 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00048943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00014458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.04 or 0.00826766 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 565,759,614 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

