Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSAQ. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 46.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 624,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 196,871 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 9.5% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 109,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSAQ opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.16. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $14.66.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

