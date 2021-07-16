Head-To-Head Review: i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) & Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Hemp has a beta of -2.2, indicating that its stock price is 320% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for i3 Verticals and Generation Hemp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 1 0 5 1 2.86 Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A

i3 Verticals presently has a consensus price target of $37.71, suggesting a potential upside of 21.97%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares i3 Verticals and Generation Hemp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $150.13 million 6.62 -$420,000.00 $0.51 60.63 Generation Hemp $90,000.00 299.26 -$1.50 million N/A N/A

i3 Verticals has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

Profitability

This table compares i3 Verticals and Generation Hemp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals -1.95% 6.18% 3.08% Generation Hemp -1,948.59% N/A -71.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats Generation Hemp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations; and referral partners, such as financial institutions, trade associations, chambers of commerce, and card issuers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Generation Hemp Company Profile

Generation Hemp Inc. engages in leasing industrial warehouse located in Denver, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Home Treasure Finders, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Hemp Inc. in August 2019. Generation Hemp Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

