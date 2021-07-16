Head-To-Head Comparison: Orange (NYSE:ORAN) vs. Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) and Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Orange shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Spark New Zealand shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Orange has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orange and Spark New Zealand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange $48.28 billion 0.62 $5.51 billion $1.95 5.79 Spark New Zealand $2.41 billion 2.57 $271.96 million $0.77 21.91

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than Spark New Zealand. Orange is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spark New Zealand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Spark New Zealand pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Orange pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spark New Zealand pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orange has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Orange is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orange and Spark New Zealand, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange 1 5 2 0 2.13 Spark New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Orange and Spark New Zealand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange N/A N/A N/A Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Orange beats Spark New Zealand on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange

Orange S.A. provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages. It also sells mobile handsets, broadband equipment, and connected devices and accessories. In addition, the company provides IT and integration services comprising unified communication and collaboration services, such as LAN and telephony, consultancy, integration, and project management; hosting and infrastructure services, including cloud computing; customer relations management and other applications services; security services; and video conferencing, as well as sells related equipment. Further, it offers national and international roaming services; and mobile virtual network operators, network sharing, and mobile financial services, as well as sells equipment to external distributors and brokers. Orange S.A. markets its products and services under the Orange brand. The company was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services. The company also offers IT infrastructure, business and outsourced telecommunications, subscription video-on-demand, big data analytics and marketing automation, data center, and international wholesale telecommunications services. In addition, it provides local, national, and international telephone and data services; group insurance products; and mobile phone repair services. Further, the company retails telecommunications products and services; and distributes equipment. The company was formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited and changed its name to Spark New Zealand Limited in August 2014. Spark New Zealand Limited was founded in 1987 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

