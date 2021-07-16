Head to Head Analysis: BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -1,329.08% Olink Holding AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 916.20 -$158.41 million N/A N/A Olink Holding AB (publ) $54.07 million 73.73 -$6.78 million N/A N/A

Olink Holding AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than BioForce Nanosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BioForce Nanosciences and Olink Holding AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50

Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.85%. Given Olink Holding AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Olink Holding AB (publ) is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Summary

Olink Holding AB (publ) beats BioForce Nanosciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

