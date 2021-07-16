HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $0.60 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.48% from the stock’s current price.
FCUUF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Fission Uranium from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fission Uranium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
OTCMKTS FCUUF opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49. Fission Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.50.
About Fission Uranium
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.
