HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $0.60 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.48% from the stock’s current price.

FCUUF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Fission Uranium from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fission Uranium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS FCUUF opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49. Fission Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.50.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

