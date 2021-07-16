Haywood Securities Trims Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Target Price to C$1.30

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) had its price target cut by research analysts at Haywood Securities from C$2.00 to C$1.30 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PGM. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Laurentian set a C$2.50 price target on Pure Gold Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Pure Gold Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.16.

PGM stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 375,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,647. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.52. Pure Gold Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.18 and a 1-year high of C$3.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$502.84 million and a PE ratio of -12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

