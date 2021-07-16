Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) CFO Stephen Edward Guthrie Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) CFO Stephen Edward Guthrie acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $71,700.00.

Stephen Edward Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Stephen Edward Guthrie bought 200 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $4,346.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Stephen Edward Guthrie bought 308 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $6,745.20.

Shares of HWBK traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 19,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,856. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 325.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 271.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

