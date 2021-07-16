Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 122,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 921,438 shares.The stock last traded at $21.60 and had previously closed at $22.21.

HA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,712.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,000 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,359,000 after purchasing an additional 467,336 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian by 40.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after buying an additional 855,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 95,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hawaiian by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after buying an additional 23,741 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,896,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

