Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $336.70

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 336.70 ($4.40) and last traded at GBX 337.39 ($4.41), with a volume of 648778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 346.10 ($4.52).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBR shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 120.82.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

