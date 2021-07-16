Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 53,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.