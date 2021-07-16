H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS HLUYY traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $31.30. 3,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.72.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. H. Lundbeck A/S had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $692.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.