Guggenheim Upgrades Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) to “Buy”

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $280.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Heska has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.83.

Heska stock opened at $230.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.88 and a beta of 1.69. Heska has a 1 year low of $87.62 and a 1 year high of $247.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heska news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Heska by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Heska by 605.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter valued at $1,762,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

