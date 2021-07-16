Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1,152.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 27.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 25.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.05.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.51.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,113,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,980 shares of company stock valued at $12,020,414. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

