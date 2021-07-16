Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEX by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $192.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.39. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

